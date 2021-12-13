Jingle all the way: Galesburg Police Department reminds you to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season

With holiday parties and seasonal celebrations happening, the Galesburg Police Department announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from December 17 through January 3.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state,” Lieutenant Cromien, Galesburg Police Department, said. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”

In a press release, the Galesburg Police Department sent out these reminders:



If your celebration will involve alcohol or other impairing substances, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up – it’s the best defense against an impaired driver. Keep these tips in mind to help ensure a safe and joyful holiday season:

Before you head to the party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call the Galesburg Police Department.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help them get home safely.

Always buckle up!

The holiday enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, click here.