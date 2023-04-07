The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 14 counties in the state – including Jo Daviess County – are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19 this week, compared to 13 a week ago. There are no counties at High Level for the third straight week, according to a news release.

IDPH has recorded a total of 4,116,356 cases and 36,648 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 7,195 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending April 2, and 14 deaths.

“It continues to be welcome news that COVID-19 community levels are remaining low throughout most of Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “However, as spring arrives so does the potential for common springtime illnesses. As many families across Illinois come together to celebrate their faith traditions this weekend, as well as travel during spring break, let’s continue to practice good public health techniques to protect our family and friends who are most at risk of serious illness.”

The CDC this week released data indicating an increase in positive tests for common cold and stomach viruses in recent weeks including norovirus, respiratory adenovirus and human parainfluenza viruses. IDPH urges Illinoisans who are experiencing cold and stomach flu symptoms to take preventive measures if they are around friends and relatives who are vulnerable to severe health outcomes. These include proper hand hygiene, covering coughs and good ventilation.

IDPH urges the public to seek treatment for COVID-19 quickly if they test positive for COVID-19. Treatment is widely available and IDPH announced recently that SIU Medicine has made it easier to obtain care by offering a new telehealth test to treat service for COVID-19, in partnership with the department. The service is aimed at providing faster and easier access to treatment for Illinoisans who contract COVID-19. Those who test positive are encouraged to call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to schedule a telehealth appointment to determine if medical treatment is recommended. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional options for obtaining tests and treatments can be found at the test to treat site or by contacting your provider for treatment options, within five days of feeling ill.