Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,701 wild turkeys during the 2022 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2021 statewide turkey harvest of 13,613.

A total of 81,903 permits were sold this year compared to 83,240 in 2021.

The statewide preliminary total includes the 2022 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,258 birds, which compares with the 2021 youth harvest of 1,304 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2022 season dates were April 4-May 5 in the South Zone and April 11-May 12 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 26-27 and April 2-3 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (422), Jo Daviess (416), Pike (368), Randolph (315), and Pope (312).

A table shows county preliminary harvest totals for the 2022 Illinois Spring Turkey Season and 2021 comparable harvest totals:

 County20222021 
 ADAMS300278 
 ALEXANDER140155 
 BOND125130 
 BOONE8773 
 BROWN196221 
 BUREAU169150 
 CALHOUN216185 
 CARROLL159131 
 CASS212211 
 CHAMPAIGN2220 
 CHRISTIAN4339 
 CLARK200213 
 CLAY212225 
 CLINTON9785 
 COLES3046 
 CRAWFORD189178 
 CUMBERLAND5564 
 DEKALB1510 
 DEWITT3650 
 DOUGLAS107 
 EDGAR9580 
 EDWARDS9279 
 EFFINGHAM113129 
 FAYETTE215269 
 FORD1116 
 FRANKLIN208184 
 FULTON247245 
 GALLATIN/HARDIN221202 
 GREENE124140 
 GRUNDY6153 
 HAMILTON212241 
 HANCOCK271254 
 HENDERSON137133 
 HENRY103107 
 IROQUOIS8479 
 JACKSON281280 
 JASPER130136 
 JEFFERSON422428 
 JERSEY173146 
 JODAVIESS416354 
 JOHNSON242223 
 KANE1 0 
 KANKAKEE4445 
 KENDALL109 
 KNOX202225 
 LAKE106 
 LASALLE95110 
 LAWRENCE130143 
 LEE9085 
 LIVINGSTON3032 
 LOGAN3328 
 MACON2126 
 MACOUPIN261225 
 MADISON205192 
 MARION310338 
 MARSHALL/PUTNAM104105 
 MASON143134 
 MASSAC10498 
 MCDONOUGH118124 
 MCHENRY10198 
 MCLEAN6063 
 MENARD7275 
 MERCER183187 
 MONROE135141 
 MONTGOMERY145152 
 MORGAN100127 
 MOULTRIE3021 
 OGLE191155 
 PEORIA126113 
 PERRY219231 
 PIATT411 
 PIKE368356 
 POPE312276 
 PULASKI101113 
 RANDOLPH315295 
 RICHLAND123109 
 ROCK ISLAND164157 
 SALINE117113 
 SANGAMON91104 
 SCHUYLER192185 
 SCOTT8270 
 SHELBY129132 
 ST CLAIR129127 
 STARK1217 
 STEPHENSON206155 
 TAZEWELL7072 
 UNION211265 
 VERMILION130131 
 WABASH4041 
 WARREN4649 
 WASHINGTON138135 
 WAYNE262302 
 WHITE143182 
 WHITESIDE130107 
 WILL6274 
 WILLIAMSON269288 
 WINNEBAGO151144 
 WOODFORD6066 
 Total1370113613 
     