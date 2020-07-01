Jo Daviess County authorities need help locating man wanted for murder

Two photos of Joseph L. Wright, 31. Jo Daviess County authorities announced on July 1, 2020, that they need the public’s help in locating Wright who is wanted for the murder of Jennifer Miller on April 21, 2019.

Jo Daviess County authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

Joseph L. Wright, 31, is charged with five counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of armed violence, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Wright is alleged to have killed Jennifer Miller, 44, with a firearm on April 21, 2019, in East Dubuque, Illinois.

A grand jury in Jo Daviess County indicted Wright of the charges on September 9, 2019, but the Bill of Indictment was sealed by the court until Wright was taken into custody.

Since Wright has yet to be arrested, the Bill of Indictment was unsealed by the court on Wednesday so the State’s Attorney’s Office can ask the public for help in locating Wright.

Wright is approximately 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has the word “Passion” tattooed on his right jaw line and the word “Prince” and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes.











Photos of Joseph L. Wright, 31, showing his identifying tattoos.

If you have any information about the location of Wright, the State’s Attorney’s Office asks you to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141. The State’s Attorney’s Office reminds the public not to approach or follow Wright if you see him because he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.