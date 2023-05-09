The Jo Daviess County Communication Center has announced it can now receive text to 9-1-1 from wireless customers in an emergency, according to a news release.

The Jo Daviess County Communication Center emphasizes that text to 9-1-1 should be used only in an emergency when placing a call is not possible. Examples of this could include if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

In an emergency when you are unable to make a call, you are advised to remember these steps, the release says:

· Don’t text and drive

· In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

· Text in simple words – send a short text message in English without abbreviations or slang.

· Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

· Don’t abuse 9-1-1. Text-to-9-1-1 service is only for emergencies. Misuse or abuse of text to 9-1-1 could result in criminal charges under 720 ILCS 5/26-1 of the Illinois Criminal Code.

The Jo Daviess County Communication Center notes that voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact a 9-1-1 operator, as the text service may sometimes present technical challenges.