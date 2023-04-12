Residents in Jo Daviess County and East Dubuque may be experiencing issues with their phone and 911 services.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to a telephone network outage that could affect phone and 911 service. Network outages of this type could prevent calls from reaching the 911 center in Galena. Residents who have an emergency during this network outage and need to contact first responders should call the Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141 or their local police or fire department. Not all facilities may be staffed during outages. East Dubuque and the 747 area code are currently being affected, but that is subject to change without notice.