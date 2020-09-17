Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns of phone scam

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning citizens in that county about a possible phone scam.

The calls have involved a person impersonating a Social Security Officer that tries to convince the victim that someone was using their Social Security number fraudulently. They will often ask for verification of the victim’s name and Social Security number. Also, they may ask for money to be wired to clear up the victim’s Social Security number.

Sheriff Turner wants to remind citizens not to wire money or give out information over the phone unless they are absolutely sure the identity of the caller.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, they are asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838, or your local police department.