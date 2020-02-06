Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns of phone scam

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a new phone scam.

Residents of Jo Daviess County have been receiving calls that spoofs the number of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims they are calling from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and that the resident needs to get a gift card and forward the number to the caller.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner wants the public to know that these calls are not coming from anyone at the office and if you receive a suspicious call, hang up or do not answer if the number is unfamiliar.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, they are urged to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838, or your local police department.