If you need a holiday gift for a Jo Dee Messina fan, Rhythm City Casino has an idea.

Messina is bringing her “Heads Carolina, Tails California” tour to the casino’s Event Center on Friday, March 15, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. There will be a presale on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. and regular ticket sales start on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

Jo Dee Messina (Rhythm City Casino)

Messina’s career kicked off with the single that her tour is named for, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” immediately making her a household name. She’s earned nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and Grammy Awards. She became the first woman in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

