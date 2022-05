Home Base Iowa connects Iowa businesses with qualified veterans and their spouses looking for career opportunities, and they’re sponsoring a job fair with IowaWORKS.

This job fair is an opportunity for veterans and their spouses to meet virtually with employers across the state about the wide variety of opportunities available. The Home Base Iowa job fair is Wednesday, June 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.