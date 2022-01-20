Job fair seeks to fill medical, nonmedical positions in local health care system

Hospitals under stress treating patients during the pandemic have the problem compounded by a labor shortage.

UnityPoint Health System has hundreds of openings at its facilities for medical and nonmedical professionals.

They include jobs like nurses and nursing assistants — some of which involve lab work — as well as receptionists and cleaning crews.

People are also needed to greet patients.

On Friday, UnityPoint will hold its first in-person recruiting event in Galesburg since the start of the pandemic.

This comes after the recent closure of Cottage Hospital.

“There’s never been a more important time to work in health care than now, and we really need a diverse team that has a variety of talents, and a variety of experiences to really serve our communities,” said Samantha Widener, a recruitment specialist for UnityPoint. “I can’t say enough that it’s truly all hands on deck within health care now more than ever, so if somebody wants to be a part of a really great team, then definitely look to a health care role, and look to our organization.”

Friday’s job fair will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crist Student Center, Carl Sandburg College.

Masks are required, and there will be social distancing inside the facility.

Not able to attend Friday’s event? Find more information about UnityPoint Health career opportunities and how to apply for them here.