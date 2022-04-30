The IowaWORKS Burlington office will host the Southeast Iowa Jobs Fair to highlight the wide variety of career opportunities readily available in the area.

The fair will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Westland Mall, 550 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington. More than 70 employers with immediate job openings available will be at the fair.

Registration is not required. All area job seekers are welcome.

Alongside IowaWORKS, the event includes several partners, including Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Greater Burlington Partnership, Lee County Economic Development, Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, Louisa County Economic Development Group and Iowa National Guard.

For more information, contact Katelyn at 319-753-1671, extension 30426.