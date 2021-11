The free Quad Cities Success Fair will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Rogalski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St., St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

More than 50 employers and organizations will be represented to help veterans, spouses and the entire community get a job in time for the new year, a news release says.

The event is open to the entire community, but veterans are strongly encouraged to attend.

IowaWORKS and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will present the fair.