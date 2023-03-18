Job seekers can visit dozens of employers from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the 2023 Career Fair at Black Hawk College.

Organizers encourage those attending to dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés. The fair is free for job seekers and open to the public.

The career Fair will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Building 4, second floor, Hawk’s Nest. Job seekers should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.

For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626. For a list of participating employers, visit here.