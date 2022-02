The U.S. Department of Justice will be having a recruiting event for Thompson Prison.

IowaWORKS is hosting a hiring event for Thomson Prison on February 2. Open positions include:

Correctional Officers

Registered Nurses

Medical Officer

Cook Supervisor

Treatment Specialist

The Thompson Prison hiring event is Wednesday, February 16 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A, Davenport. To register, click here.