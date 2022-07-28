The unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in June, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.

“We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in a Thursday release. “IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).