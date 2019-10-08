Joe Kubly returns to Quad Cities River Bandits as General Manager

The Quad Cities River Bandits have recently announced Joe Kubly will take over as the team’s General Manager later this month.

Kubly previously served as the Bandits Director of Sales and Ticketing in 2014 and 2015 and has been the President of the Grand Junction Rockies in Colorado since 2016.

During his time with the Grand Junction Rockies, Kubly was named Pioneer Executive of the Year following the 2018 season, after Grand Junction set a single-game attendance record and hosted the league’s All-Star Game.

“Joe Kubly did a tremendous job for us when he was here, and I could not be more excited about welcoming him back,” said Quad Cities River Bandits team owner Dave Heller. “Joe is a natural leader whose enthusiasm is infectious. He shares my commitment to putting our fans first, and to keeping Modern Woodmen Park the friendliest ballpark in America. Joe did a phenomenal job turning around the Grand Junction team, and we’re excited to have him take us to the next level.”

A native of Forreston, Illinois, Kubly graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and holds a Master of Science in Sports Management. He has also previously worked for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers, a Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kubly starts with the River Bandits on Monday, October 14, when he will represent the club at the Midwest League general managers meeting in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His first day in the office will be Thursday, October 17. An introductory press conference will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at Modern Woodmen Park.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to the Quad Cities, and excited to continue to provide affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment to people throughout the region,” said Kubly. “Being from Illinois, and engaged to a woman from the Quad Cities, it’s great to be coming home, working with Dave Heller and becoming an integral part of the fabric of the Quad Cities.”

Kubly will take the place of Jacqueline Holm, the River Bandits General Manager for the 2019 season. Holm has been offered another position through the organization with no reduction in salary and benefits.

For further information on the Quad Cities River Bandits, visit www.riverbandits.com or contact Director of Relations Jason Kempf at 563-324-3000 or 920-960-6919.