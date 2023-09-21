The Chief Nursing Officer at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport will soon have input on nursing leadership nationwide.

Joel Moore, MSN, RN was elected to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Board of Directors by the group’s membership. He will serve a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024. He’ll represent Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota as a board member for Region Six. Moore has worked in nursing for 24 years and spent 15 of those years as a nurse leader.

(Genesis Medical Center)

The AONL is a national professional organization founded in 1967 with over 11,000 nurse leaders who work in hospitals, health systems, academia and other areas. It has influenced nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that improves nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is an affiliate of the American Hospital Association.

Moore ran on a platform of well-being and belonging for nurses. “These are challenging times in health care, our nursing workforce is fragile and the pressures felt by our nurse leaders are immeasurable,” he said. “Now, more than ever, connecting with one another is essential. The community of nurse leaders that AONL has built is exactly that opportunity to connect with each other as, together, we reshape our profession.”

For more information on AONL, click here.