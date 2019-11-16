Joe’s Joy: A week to honor a Quad Cities legend

The late Happy Joe Whitty will forever be remembered in the Quad Cities for his grace and generosity. This week Local 4 News followed through on a promise made to Happy Joe to spread kindness throughout the Quad Cities.

We kicked things off Monday at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Local 4 News staff spent the afternoon volunteering at the welfare center helping care for the animals.

Tuesday we shared with you the efforts of QC Harm Reduction. A local group that helps people with addictions. This week, they replaced a homeless man’s tent that was destroyed. The Davenport Organization is now accepting donations of anything warm.

Wednesday, Local 4 News went to Gigi’s Playhouse in Moline. That group’s goal is to change the way the world views down syndrome.

Thursday we highlighted the efforts of local high school students form all over the area working together to fight hunger. Students from 17 area high schools raised over 550,000 meals to people in need for this year’s student hunger drive.

Today Local 4 was with Larry Whitty, Tim Whitty, Kristel Whitty-Ersan as they and members of Happy Joe’s Pizzeria and Ice Cream dropped off free pizza for Davenport and Rock Island first responders.

We want to thank everyone who was a part of spreading Joe’s Joy this week. We hope it inspires others to continues Happy Joe’s legacy by spreading more acts of kindness throughout the Quad Cities.