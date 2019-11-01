John Deere Classic raises a record 13.8 million dollars through Birdies for Charity

It’s been another successful year for the John Deere Classic.

This year’s tournament raised a record 13.8 million dollars through Birdies for Charity.

That money will go to 542 local and regional charities.

It’s an increase of seven and a quarter percent over last year.

Friendship Manor of Rock Island appreciates the help it gets.

“Birdies for Charity is a life-saver, it’s a godsend, it’s remarkable for the Manor, for the residents we serve,” said Friendship Manor Development Director Jeff Condit.

The John Deere Classic raised more than 120-million dollars for charity since it began in 1971.