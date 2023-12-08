The John Deere Classic was honored with the PGA Tour’s “Most Engaged Community” award Thursday, Dec. 7, marking the eighth time the tournament has earned the distinction.

The award was given at the Tour’s annual meeting of tournament representatives and Tour staff in Ponte Vedra, Florida, where the PGA Tour is based, according to a Friday news release.

Tournament director Andrew Lehman announced in October at John Deere Pavilion that the 2023 Birdies for Charity total was $14.1 million raised, bringing the program total to over $173 million for area charities.

Factors taken into consideration for “Most Engaged Community” include spectator attendance, volunteer support and how well the community is weaved into the overall flavor of the tournament.

In addition to having strong attendance this year, the John Deere Classic initiated its first “Concerts on the Course” events, which featured Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

The tournament had 2,400 volunteers while 478 charities participated in the tournament’s highly successful Birdies for Charity program, the release said. The tournament helped raise a record $14.1 million for charity and provided each charity with a 7.5 percent bonus on money raised.

The 53rd PGA Tour event in the Quad Cities will be at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, next July.

“The John Deere Classic is excited and honored to receive the 2023 Most Engaged Community award for the eighth time,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “A large percentage of the Quad Cities community is involved either directly or indirectly in the tournament, including nearly 500 local charities, 2,400 volunteers, the many local companies who support the event through hospitality sales, and, of course, John Deere without whose support the tournament would not be possible.”

Sepp Straka, of Austria, holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The 53nd edition of the QC-based PGA Tour event will be conducted July 3-7, 2024 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with Sepp Straka as defending champion.

