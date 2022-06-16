The John Deere Classic in partnership with the United Way’s Read United QC initiative will conduct a book drive on Wednesday of tournament week (June 29.) Any fan who brings a new children’s book to the main admission gate will receive half-price admission for the day, a news release says.

Tickets will be discounted to $10 from the normal $20 to watch the Wednesday Pro-Am and enjoy the pre-tournament atmosphere, including Youth Day festivities, the highlight of which will be a Youth Clinic hosted by PGA Tour players Cameron Champ and Wesley Bryant. Youngsters 15 and under are admitted free all week.

“We are very excited to join with the United Way and to use the John Deere Classic to support its Read United initiative to promote literacy in the Quad Cities,” said Clair Peterson, executive tournament director of the John Deere Classic. “It’s just another way of using the tournament as a vehicle to produce positive outcomes for the community.”

Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said the John Deere Classic is once again raising the bar as a community leader by partnering on the Read United initiative which helps struggling readers get the skills they need to succeed in school and life.

“John Deere Classic and its successful Birdies for Charity program have a longstanding record of helping Quad Citizens spread opportunity to our neighbors who need it most,” Gellerman said. “We celebrate this partnership and applaud the John Deere Classic for helping to bring out the best in our neighbors, support Quad Cities students and allow more Quad Citizens to be empowered to succeed.”

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, Illinois. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise $145.66 million for charity, 98 percent of which has been raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.

United Way is a community-based social change organization that puts opportunity in the hands of all Quad Citizens. Working with our determined partners, volunteers, advocates and donors, we lead the charge to improve education, income and health – the building blocks of opportunity. The result is a mobilized community where every Quad Citizen is living their best possible life. Learn more at unitedwayqc.org.