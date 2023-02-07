Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley, Arrowhead Board of Directors, Arrowhead employees, and members of John Deere will celebrate a new welding program donated by John Deere with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.

John Deere (WHO-HD)

“This is a great new opportunity for our youth. From my understanding, we have not had a welding program at Arrowhead since the late 1980s. The partnership occurred when members of John Deere Davenport Works came out to visit with our youth to discuss possible employment opportunities with Deere. Many of the boys enjoyed the welding simulator, which sparked the conversation regarding a welding program at Arrowhead for the youth. We are very appreciative of John Deere’s donation,” said Dr. Luis S. Moreno, CEO of Arrowhead Youth and Family Services.

Founded in 1945, Arrowhead is a private, non-profit treatment facility serving at-risk youth ages 12-21. Arrowhead’s mission is to motivate youth-at-risk to become productive and responsible young people by providing quality counseling, education, and social services to youth and their families.