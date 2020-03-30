1  of  3
John Deere Dubuque Works production halts after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Dubuque Works facility of John Deere is temporarily suspending production, starting March 30th, after one of its employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

“This weekend, the factory was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the facility,” the company said in a statement.

The facility will “undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance — including 3rd party industrial hygiene assessments,” the company added.

Employees who can work from home will continue to do so. Others will return to work via staggered, scheduled start-ups.

On Friday, March 27th, the company officials released a statement addressing a probable case of COVID-19 in the facility.

Dubuque is reporting a total of 21 cases of COVID-19 (as of March 30th).

