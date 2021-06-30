John Deere employee scores spot in Pro-Am in place of CEO

The John Deere Classic kicks off next week starting with the Pro-Am Wednesday.

Usually the CEO of John Deere golfs with the professionals, but this year, he had a competition for an employee to take his spot.

It’s the Take the Tee for Me Contest. John May, the CEO, is going to caddy for the winner.

And the winner is…Allison Farrell.

She’s been working for Deere for six years and is currently a module leader at John Deere Cylinder Works. She’s also an assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School.

You can find the video that won her the spot here.