John Deere Foundation investing $200 million in the community

The John Deere Foundation announced on Wednesday it will invest $200 million into the community over the next 10 years.

$100 million will go toward families and children who live, work and learn in John Deere’s home communities, $50 million will be devoted to farmers around the world, and $50 million will be invested in John Deere’s workforce.

Managers of the foundation realized they needed to do more during the pandemic.

“[T]he COVID-19 pandemic…proved to us that we need to do more and to do more specific to assist people who didn’t have equitable access to the resources and opportunities they need to prosper,” said Nate Clark, President of the John Deere Foundation.

The foundation has awarded $340 million in grants since 1948.