John Deere Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Harvester Works in East Moline has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last reported to the facility on April 16th.

“We have activated our response plan which included working with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures,” said Jennifer Hartmann, spokesperson for the facility in an email. The facility was informed of the confirmed case over the weekend.

“This included identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners,” she added.