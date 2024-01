Two local organizations are continuing to work together to close the hunger gap in the QCA.

John Deere teamed up with the River Bend Food Bank, and Deere has pledged to match donations from the public up to $650,000 through their ‘Plowing a New Path’ campaign. The goal is to close the meal gap in Scott, Rock Island and Dubuque Counties. The campaign has raised more than $1.6 million overall.

More than 100 donors contributed to the campaign.