UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed one person has died in the crash.

EARLIER UPDATE: Two cars crashed near the intersection of 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline.

Debris is spread across the road, which is now closed from 41st to 60th.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Moline Police Department is on the scene of “a serious injury traffic crash” at 53rd Street and John Deere Road.

John Deere Road is closed between 53rd Street and 41st Street “for the foreseeable future,” according to police.