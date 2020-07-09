John Deere Road construction starting July 13

1  of  2
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction work on IL 5/John Deere Road will begin on Monday, July 13, weather permitting.

The 2.5 mile section from 70th Street in Moline to Colona Road in Carbon Cliff is being patched, milled and resurfaced by Valley Construction.

There will be lane closures, with one lane open in each direction, during the duration of the project.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and should allow extra time for trips, or find an alternate route to avoid the construction.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

