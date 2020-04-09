John Deere to manufacture face shields for health care workers

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, John Deere started the production of protective face shields for health care workers on Wednesday at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Illinois

The company expects to produce 25,000 face shields in the initial stages of production which will be delivered to 16 U.S. Deere factories in eight states as well as the company’s U.S. Deere-Hitachi factory for distribution to local health care workers.

An order has been placed for materials and supplies to produce an additional 200,000 face shields.

The project is based off of an open-source design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the company is leveraging expertise, skills, and innovation of its employee base.

“Our manufacturing and supply management teams, along with our production and maintenance employees, the UAW, and our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure we could lend our support and protect our health-care workers during this crisis,” said John May, Chief Executive Officer, Deere & Company, in a press release.

The company is collaborating with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association in this initiative.



The company said in the release that it has adopted safety measures to safeguard its employee as it continues with its initiative to produce protective face shields.

Earlier last week, the company halted production at Cylinder Works in Moline after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19. Another employee was tested positive in Harvester Works, East Moline, last week.