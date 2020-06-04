John Deere, UnityPoint providing COVID-19 care packages to minority communities

John Deere and UnityPoint Health announced Thursday they are teaming up to provide 1,000 COVID-19 care packages to families disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The care packages will assist families in the Quad Cities and Des Moines areas with household supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer, as well as informational material to help families maintain a clean and healthy environment.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity said in a news release it is monitoring COVID-19’s impact on underserved communities, adding that the virus has disproportionately affected a significant number of Hispanic and African Americans.

“It’s important to UnityPoint Health to go beyond our facilities to connect with members of our community where they are. Access to health information and resources is critical in helping families stay informed and keeping our community safe,” said Daniel Joiner, Diversity & Community Impact Officer, UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

John Deere is helping fund the packages through a grant to UnityPoint Health Foundations in the Quad Cities and Des Moines.

“We value and appreciate our relationship with John Deere. Through their partnership, we were able to secure the resources needed to help families in our community,” said Pat Shouse, President of Trinity Health Foundation. “We would not be able to do this without their support and we’re thankful for their contributions.”

“John Deere aspires to be a catalyst for positive change,” said Mara Sovey Downing, Vice President, Global Brand and Communications at John Deere and President of the John Deere Foundation. “By partnering with UnityPoint Health and focusing our energy and resources on providing equipment to help fight the novel coronavirus, we were able to support our local communities.”

“We’re grateful to our partners as well who are helping us reach out to the community. World Relief, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Esperanza Center, and Friends of MLK have all played an important part in this outreach effort,” said Joiner. “We look forward to getting these resources to those in need and continue to evaluate the impact that COVID-19 has had in our community.”