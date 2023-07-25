A Heisman Trophy winner turned businessman from the Quad Cities has died.

Johnny Lujack, who won the Heisman in 1947 and started Lujack-Schierbrock Chevrolet Co. (now Smart Automotive) with his father in law, died in Florida today at 98. His death was confirmed by Amy Schiller, his granddaughter, who said Lujack had been in hospice care for a couple of weeks. “He was not only a legend in Notre Dame football and the sports world,” Schiller said, “he was a legend as a father and grandfather and great grandfather.”

FILE – Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy, left, and Johnny Lujack, right, are shown in the locker room after the Fighting Irish’s 20-0 victory over Army in New York, Nov. 6, 1943. Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following a brief illness. He was 98.

(AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Lujack is considered one of the greatest football players at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He played for the Irish in 1942-43, served two years in the Navy during World War II and returned to Notre Dame for the 1946 and 1947 seasons. His record as a starting quarterback was 20-1-1. He was named the Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 1947 and was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears. Coach George Halas said “Completely stripped of all his amazing football skills, Lujack is indispensable for one thing—his poise.” In his rookie year, he tied a team record of eight interceptions. He played four seasons for Chicago, leading the team in scoring each year before retiring at age 26 in 1951.

“I hurt my shoulder,” Lujack told writer Bob Addie. “It’s as simple as that. We were playing an exhibition game against the Packers and I was supposed to rest. But we got behind and Halas put me in. I got lucky and clicked for two quick touchdowns. After that, there was no staying out. I couldn’t throw a ball, my shoulder was so sore. But I wasn’t too bad once I got in a game. It’s a funny thing about that. A lot of athletes are so sore they can’t walk or throw. But put them in a game and they seem to forget all about it. But there came a time when I couldn’t forget it. The job as backfield coach at Notre Dame opened up and I was undecided for a long time. Finally I made the plunge.”

He invested his NFL salary in the Corn Belt Auto Parts Company and after leaving the Bears, he served as Notre Dame’s backfield coach for the 1952 and 1953 seasons.

According to the Davenport Iowa History Facebook page, on June 26, 1949, Johnny married Patricia Ann (Pat) Schierbrock at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. In 1954, he formed a partnership with his father-in-law, Frank Schierbrock, to buy “Blackhawk Chevrolet Co.” from George Margulies after Margulies was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion. Lujack-Schierbrock Chevrolet Co. operated in the same building on the northwest corner of River and Brady streets for several years until opening a new auto center at Fourth and LeClaire streets in October 1956. According to an article in the Iowa History Journal, by 1999 one out of every four cars bought in the Quad Cities area was sold by Lujack’s.

(All photos from Smart Automotive)

Lujack sold the business in 1987 to his son-in-law, Pete Pohlmann. The company is now known as Smart Automotive.

Lujack also had an impact on students at St. Ambrose University. He visited the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes on the campus of the University of Notre Dame often and when he served as a member of the St. Ambrose University Board of Trustees, Lujack saw to it that SAU students would have their own grotto where students could stop, reflect and pray. The shrine to Mother Mary is located behind Ambrose Hall and was described as a gift from an anonymous donor when it was dedicated in 1987. Rev. Charles Adam said it has long been known that Lujack was the benefactor.