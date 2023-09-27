Next week, thousands of people in Iowa will take a walk to take part in a statewide initiative.

Bettendorf’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a local event for the Healthiest State 13th annual walk on Wednesday, October 4th from 4-6 p.m.

Walkers start at Kiwanis Park, 4223 Greenbrier Drive and during the event, they can:

• Take a walk on one of the city’s trails

• Peek inside some of the Public Works Trucks

• Visit with Bettendorf Police Officers

• Play games with the Parks & Rec Department, Bettendorf Public Library

and the Family Museum

• Learn how to play pickleball from the Quad City Pickleball Club

“The Healthiest State Initiative is a great way to get the family outdoors, enjoy one of our many awesome Parks and explore what the City of Bettendorf has to offer our citizens,” said Kim Kidwell, Culture & Recreation Director.

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization whose goal is to ensure every Iowan can live their healthiest life. By collaborating with companies, communities, schools, retail food, organizations, institutions and people, the group hopes to create awareness and develop solutions to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans.

For more information on the Healthiest State Initiative, click here.