Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.
You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.
The schedule of events includes:
- Meet two baby reindeer (courtesy of Crystal Collection Reindeer and sponsored by Northwest Bank & Trust Company)
- Enjoy special dance performances by the Family Museum Dance Company at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Help the Bettendorf Police Department and Bettendorf Fire Department pack a Police Car/Fire Truck with household items for the Bettendorf Holiday Basket Program, and you’ll get $2 off museum admission.
New this year: bring a new, unwrapped toy or book to be donated in the city of Bettendorf Pack-a-Police Car and Fire Truck event (located outside between the Family Museum and the Bettendorf Library), and you will receive $2 off your admission to the museum. Not only participate in the season of giving, but you can also check out a police car and fire truck.
For more information on the Family Museum, visit its website.