Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.

The schedule of events includes:

New this year: bring a new, unwrapped toy or book to be donated in the city of Bettendorf Pack-a-Police Car and Fire Truck event (located outside between the Family Museum and the Bettendorf Library), and you will receive $2 off your admission to the museum. Not only participate in the season of giving, but you can also check out a police car and fire truck.

For more information on the Family Museum, visit its website.