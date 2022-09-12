Calling all wizards and muggles alike – solemnly swear you’re up to ono good for an afternoon of magical excitement at the Moline Public Library!

Wands at the ready as you explore the world of Harry Potter with games, crafts and activities. Whether Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, represent your House, as costumes are welcome! Bring the whole family to defend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry against the Dementors at ‘Mischief Managed! Harry Potter Party‘ Saturday, September 17, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline.

