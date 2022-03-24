River Valley District Library will join libraries across the state of Illinois to host actor, author, and woodworker Nick Offerman in conversation with musician, author, and hiking buddy Jeff Tweedy – coming to audiences live from the wilderness.

Offerman and Tweedy will discuss Offerman’s most recent book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.” The event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. It’s free and open to the public. Registration is required here. For more information, call 309-523-3440.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration of public libraries offering high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

River Valley District Library is at 214 S. Main St. Port Byron. Other April events include:

Easter Egg Hunt: From 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, an Easter Egg hunt will be held. Register here or call 309-523-3440.

Macrame’ with Michelle: Michelle Rhoades, owner of Dizzy Daizy Creations from Durant, Iowa, will be at River Valley District Library from 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, April 11, to help participants create hanging plant holders. For more information about Rhoades and her business, visit here. Register here or call 309-523-3440.

Paint Your Own Piggy Bank: April 9-16 is National Money Smart Week. Kids can paint their own piggy banks from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, and learn about saving money. Register here or call 309-523-3440.

Teen Cosplay Night: Ages 12 and older can dress as their favorite characters and come to the library from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 14 to show off their costumes. Games and treats will be featured. You don’t need a costume to attend.

Young Lions Roar: Poetry Workshop with Aubs: Join River Valley District Library and spoken word artist, creative arts instructor, and founder of Roaring Rhetoric, Aubrey Barnes, from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, for a poetry workshop for ages 11 to 18. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Register here or call 309-523-3440.

Aztec Dance, Xochitl-Quetzal, Mexico’s Ancient Culture and Living Tradition: Join River Valley District Library and presenter Henry Cervantes from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, April 23,for this program that explores the Aztec world of indigenous ceremony and dance. Experience Mexico’s ancient Aztec culture of music, song, and dance in this performance honoring the tradition of La Danza De Los Concheros. This is a family-friendly event. Register here or call 309-523-3440.

Tales on the Trail at Dorrance Park: Join River Valley District Library and Cordova Library from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, for a walk through Dorrance Park full of stories, activities, and treats.

Story Share: Kids Tell Their Own Tales: A story share for kids will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, kids can share their own stories with the “Make Your Own Book” grab and go craft. Snacks, drinks, and prizes will be provided. Register here or call 309-523-3440.