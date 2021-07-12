Join Scott County watershed snapshot event to monitor water

You can join the Partners of Scott County Watershed Summer Snapshot Event for its annual summer water quality monitoring event.

Volunteers can participate as citizen scientists, and collect data using chemical water quality equipment and biologic parameters.

This year’s summer snapshot will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Participants will begin the day by meeting at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief overview about water quality and quick training on how to collect the data. Volunteers will meet their data collection groups while enjoying coffee and donuts.

After training, groups of three to four people will take off to collect data from five to seven sites around Scott County. This data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride, and phosphorus levels, along with the presence of water bugs.

After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at the Eldridge Fire Department for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected from the snapshot goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa. This data is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. With this information, PSCW can take the next steps to continue to protect and improve the county’s water quality.

Everyone is welcome to volunteer. No previous experience is necessary. Volunteers younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Register here to reserve your spot . For more information, email info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.