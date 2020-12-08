Join ‘Sojourner Truth’ in free program

You can join the Looking for Lincoln “A Conversation with Sojourner Truth,” a free online performance, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Historical impersonator Patricia James Davis will portray Sojourner Truth, who will reminisce about her life’s journey to becoming an abolitionist and suffragette. Truth was born a slave who took her own freedom as an adult, escaping slavery in 1826.

She is famous for her speech “Ain’t I a Woman?” given at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in 1851.

The free program is funded by Illinois Humanities. It will livestream on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQp6Y0N2aqk&ab_channel=LookingForLincolnHeritageCoalition