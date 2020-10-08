Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by putting on your sneakers

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting you to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place on Saturday, but instead of a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks or trails.

Haley Flenker from the Alzheimer’s Association joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us more.

It’s not too late to participate in the Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can still register here.

