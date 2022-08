Join the fun at the Fairmount Block Party!

The Davenport Public Library invites you to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and meet your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles and free lunch while supplies last.

For more information, click here.