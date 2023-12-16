The Patriot Guard Riders invite the community to welcome home members of the military who are coming home for Christmas leave.

During the arrival times at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline – basically 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. until the last plane arrives at night – people will be on hand to welcome members of the military home for the holiday.

Eric Swanson, senior ride captain for Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, told Our Quad Cities News that community members can find an arrival time schedule on the Quad Cities International Airport website here.

The Patriot Guard volunteers invite the community to join them beginning Sunday morning, Dec. 17, through noon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, he said.

Small American Flags will be available in the walkway. Participants who park in short-term parking can pick up a sticker that drivers can show on their way out so there is no cost to participants, Swanson said.

The Patriot Guard Riders group shows honor and respect to veterans and active military members at funerals, parades, and ceremonies. “Where we’re called, that’s where we go,” Swanson said.

For more information about the Patriot Guard Riders, visit here.