Join us at Luminaria Day this Saturday

Luminaria Day is this Saturday.

It’s a fundraising event benefiting Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

The Local 4 News team will be at Tugfest in both Port Byron and LeClaire from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

There will be a team at the River Bandits game that night as well.

The Luminaria Ceremony is one of the key moments of the relay — the lights that burn throughout the night not only honor the lives lost to cancer, but also celebrate survivors and support caregivers.

Here are the other places teams will be that day:

East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave, Moline – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ACS Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HyVee, 4218 Avenue Of The Cities, Moline – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.