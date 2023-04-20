If you need knee replacement, Rock Valley Physical Therapy has a camp for you.

On Saturday, April 29, Rock Valley will host a Total Joint Replacement Camp, beginning at 10 a.m. at 4451 53rd St., Suite 200, Davenport. The free event will help those who have a knee-replacement surgery date scheduled, but also those who believe knee-replacement surgery is in their future and want to learn more about what it entails, according to a Thursday release from Rock Valley.

The April 29 free event will be led by physical therapist Rachel Paulsen.

Caregivers and support people/family members are also encouraged to attend.

The Davenport-based event is the second in a series of six joint camps throughout 2023, set to be held at a number of Rock Valley locations. Camps are slated to be held every two months.

Rock Valley Physical Therapy, founded in 1984 in Moline, is one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private PT practices in the nation. It features 61 clinics across Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska and employs over 500 people.

The April 29 camp, led by Rachel Paulsen, PT, DPT, will focus on knee-replacement surgery, how to prepare for the surgery, what to expect with the surgery, returning home after surgery, and how physical therapy can help pre-and-postoperatively.

Preoperative exercises will be given to the attendees to perform leading up to their surgery to ensure a faster recovery. Those looking to prolong the need for surgery can also benefit from these exercises to decrease pain and improve range of motion and strength.

For more information, visit the Rock Valley website HERE.