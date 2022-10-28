Timothy Allen Smith, age 32, of Joliet was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 144 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Distribution of 50 grams and more of Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Smith was identified as a member of a conspiracy trafficking large amounts of “ice” methamphetamine coming from Arizona. Smith distributed methamphetamine to other drug dealers in the Clinton and Davenport areas, according to a Friday release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Further investigation revealed that Smith also resided in the same house as one of his meth suppliers, Mario Moreno, who was also charged as part of this conspiracy investigation.

In September 2019, Moreno, 34, of Savanna, Ill., received a 168-month sentence. Others

sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:

• In April 2019, Flemming Lashae Lewis, 39, of Clinton, was sentenced to 230 months of imprisonment;

• In April 2019, Charles Edward Lane III, 34, of Clinton, was sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment, and

• In August 2019, Antonio Gipson, 48, of Clinton, was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.