Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release.

Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. He performs more than 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Songwriter and comedian Heywood Banks will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend this performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Heywood Banks is one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own, a news release says. “Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, stoners, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your grandmother,” the release says.

He intersperses his humorous observations of life with twisted, inventive, bizarre songs, sung and played in a variety of styles, from folk, to country to rock to pop, and way beyond. He has been featured in “Rolling Stone Magazine” and “People Magazine.” He won first place in the Johnnie Walker Comedy Search Contest.