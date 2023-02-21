Comedian Josh Blue’s June 15 show in the Rhythm Room at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport has been rescheduled due to unexpected circumstances. The performance has been rescheduled for one week later, on Thursday, June 22, for two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor.

Josh Blue (photo courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Blue has become a well-established headliner at venues worldwide. He does over 200 shows every year, bringing laughter to thousands of people and breaking down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is constantly evolving and his improvisational skills ensure no two shows are alike.

The Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. For more information on Blue’s show or to buy tickets, click here .