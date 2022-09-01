Deere & Company’s board of directors elected Josh Jepsen as senior vice president and chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday.

His role begins September 16. Raj Kalathur will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer.

Jepsen, 44, has been with Deere for 23 years in accounting and financial-analysis roles.

“Josh’s broad range of financial and operational experience, along with his strong knowledge of our business and our Smart Industrial operating model, have prepared him well to serve as Chief Financial Officer,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John C. May said in a news release. “He’s additionally established a strong record as an insightful leader, a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a proven cultivator of talent, all which will serve us well as we continue to focus on executing our strategy and delivering increased value to our stakeholders.”