Journey along historic Lincoln Highway in webinar

Take a 50-minute online journey and learn what great effort it took to build the Lincoln Highway.

During the online webinar a Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway coordinator and highway expert will share autobiographical stories, old photos, early traveler books and documented history about the first continental United States road. Material with be drawn from the Lincoln Highway Association and other sources.

(Construction of the Lincoln Highway in Central Iowa in the 1915 photo is courtesy of Lincoln Highway Association Archive, Transportation History Collection, Special Collections Library, University of Michigan.)

The webinar, suitable for all ages, will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. There will be time to chat and ask questions. Tickets, at $10, are available at prrcd.org.

Formed in 1913, the Lincoln Highway was the first improved highway across the United States and in Iowa. It runs from Clinton to Council Bluffs. Original landmarks from the early days of the highway like old service stations and road signs can be seen along with cultural, historical and recreational attractions.

For more information email jgammon@prrcd.org or call 515-232-0048.