Journey cancels TaxSlayer Center concert Local News Posted: May 7, 2020 / 01:19 PM CDT / Updated: May 7, 2020 / 01:19 PM CDT NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: (L-R) Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey accept an award onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Journey has canceled their entire 2020 tour, which includes their July 2 concert at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.